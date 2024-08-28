Trial shows exciting new TB oral regimen is safe and effective

A groundbreaking initiative known as BEAT Tuberculosis has become the world's first initiative in the fight against drug-resistant tuberculosis (DR-TB) for all population groups, influencing the World Health Organisation's policy on treating TB internationally.
The BEAT Tuberculosis clinical study was conducted at the Clinical HIV Research Unit Isango Lethemba TB research unit in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal over the past six years and was born from a South African need to find better treatment options for DR-TB. TB is the second leading cause of death in South Africa.
BEAT Tuberculosis is a local research study in collaboration with the national health department, funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and executed by the University of the Witwatersrand. Pregnant women and children were part of the clinical trials.
The primary aim was to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of a novel shortened treatment regimen for DR-TB compared with the established standard of care.
The standard treatment comprised a seven-drug regimen administered over a minimum of nine months. This was compared with a streamlined regimen of four to five medications, including newer agents like bedaquiline and delamanid, administered over only six months.
The health department said the results from the study have influenced the World Health Organisation's policy on the treatment of TB.
“The BEAT Tuberculosis study represents a groundbreaking approach in the fight against tuberculosis, particularly with its inclusive research methodology.
“By incorporating pregnant women and children into the clinical trials, the study has expanded the understanding of TB treatment's efficacy and safety across broader demographics,” said Dr Francesca Conradie (pictured below) the principal investigator who led the study.
Conradie said the study's success in demonstrating safety and effectiveness of the new short oral regimen in these key populations marked a pivotal step towards a more comprehensive and equitable strategy for TB management.
The study began in 2019 and despite the formidable challenges posed by Covid-19, more than 400 participants were enrolled across study sites in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
Prof Norbert Ndjeka, chief director of TB control and management at the health department, said in 2022, an estimated 280,000 people developed TB and 54,000 died from the disease in South Africa.
“With this concerning observation in mind, we acknowledge the BEAT Tuberculosis project as an exemplary and concerted effort to advance TB treatment and research capabilities, poised to bring about transformative changes in RR-TB (rifampicin-resistant tuberculosis) management worldwide,” Ndjeka said.
Ndjeka said while the study was originally intended to inform local treatment guidelines, the results were now set to benefit patients everywhere.
USAID Southern Africa mission director Leslie Marbury said that in partnership with South Africa's health department, USAID had improved TB patient care worldwide.
“We celebrate the 400 participants who made this trial possible and brought the world closer to ending tuberculosis.”
