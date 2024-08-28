South Africa

Tshwane says fake emergency documents are circulating

The illegal papers include permits to store hazardous substances

28 August 2024 - 18:19
Image: Tshwane emergency services

The City of Tshwane's emergency services department has engaged law enforcement authorities to institute an investigation after being made aware of the distribution of fake emergency documents in the form of certificates of registration bearing the city's letterhead.

According to the emergency department, the documents, which are mainly distributed around Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, also include permits to store hazardous substances. 

“The ESD wishes to warn the public not to be deceived or take part in the illegal issuance of such fake documentation as this is fraudulent. The public should take note that legitimate ESD fire safety officers, who are always dressed in uniform and carry an official appointment certificate, will not ask for any cash payment,” said Tshwane emergency service department spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni. 

Mnguni has warned that it is a criminal offence to make, submit or circulate a false document.

“If members of the public are uncertain about the legitimacy of ESD documents and/or about an individual claiming to be an emergency official, we urge them to contact the ESD immediately on 107 toll-free or 012-358-6300/6400 and ask the business operations division fire safety section for verification,” he said.

He has also warned the distributors of the fake documents that they will be arrested, charged and prosecuted, as their actions border on criminality.

TimesLIVE

