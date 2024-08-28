Robbers who hit a jewellery store and fired shots at shoppers while fleeing did not get away with their loot.
Two suspects were arrested and jewellery was recovered after the robbery at a store at East Rand Mall in Boksburg on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
According to CPS Security, two vehicles were spotted travelling at high speed on the R59 in Alberton by one of its tactical units.
“Back-up was requested to establish why the vehicles were driving recklessly. Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department and CPS tactical units attempted to stop the vehicles at Kliprivier Drive, where a shootout occurred. The suspects were fleeing from a jewellery store robbery where a member of the public was shot,” CPS Security said.
Both getaway vehicles were recovered, together with one unlicensed firearm and jewellery taken in the robbery. The getaway vehicles were hijacked in Linden and Berea.
Police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza on Wednesday said the Boksburg North police station was investigating a case of business robbery, attempted murder and discharging a firearm.
“A group of suspects robbed the jewellery store and fired shots at shoppers as they escaped from the store. One person was shot and injured and was taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition,” she said.
“A chase ensued between suspects and law enforcement agencies which resulted in the arrest of two suspects. Police investigations are continuing.”
TimesLIVE
Two arrested, shopper wounded in jewellery store robbery in Boksburg
Image: Gareth Wilson
Robbers who hit a jewellery store and fired shots at shoppers while fleeing did not get away with their loot.
Two suspects were arrested and jewellery was recovered after the robbery at a store at East Rand Mall in Boksburg on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
According to CPS Security, two vehicles were spotted travelling at high speed on the R59 in Alberton by one of its tactical units.
“Back-up was requested to establish why the vehicles were driving recklessly. Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department and CPS tactical units attempted to stop the vehicles at Kliprivier Drive, where a shootout occurred. The suspects were fleeing from a jewellery store robbery where a member of the public was shot,” CPS Security said.
Both getaway vehicles were recovered, together with one unlicensed firearm and jewellery taken in the robbery. The getaway vehicles were hijacked in Linden and Berea.
Police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza on Wednesday said the Boksburg North police station was investigating a case of business robbery, attempted murder and discharging a firearm.
“A group of suspects robbed the jewellery store and fired shots at shoppers as they escaped from the store. One person was shot and injured and was taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition,” she said.
“A chase ensued between suspects and law enforcement agencies which resulted in the arrest of two suspects. Police investigations are continuing.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Tracking company employee killed in Umlazi hijacking
EDITORIAL | SA perceptions of crime are getting worse — here’s what you can do about it
Your home is most likely to be broken into in June, September and December: Risenga Maluleke
Standerton man in court after murder of woman
Mom turns in son who confessed to murder, robbery and kidnapping
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos