South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Mkhwebane appeals April 2023 full court judgment

28 August 2024 - 10:26 By TimesLIVE
Former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is appearing at the Supreme Court of Appeal on Wednesday to challenge the full court judgment which dismissed her bid to have Qubudile Dyantyi and Kevin Mileham recused from the section 194 inquiry that impeached her.

Mkhwebane was removed from office last year for misconduct and incompetence.

