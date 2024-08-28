South Africa

WATCH | Superbike lands on car, rider in serious condition

28 August 2024 - 09:51 By TIMESLIVE
A motorbike rider is in a critical condition after his bike crashed into a car and landed on the roof in Pinetown
Image: ALS

A man is in a serious condition after his superbike T-boned a car and landed on the roof in Pinetown on Wednesday. 

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they responded to a serious bike crash at the corner of St Johns Ave and Payne Street shortly after 6.30am.

“On arrival paramedics were shocked to find the superbike still on top of the vehicle. Paramedics found the rider a few metres away.”

The man, in his 30s, sustained serious injuries and was stabilised before being taken to hospital.

Police cordoned off the area.

TimesLIVE

