South Africa

Limpopo premier sends condolences to families of 10 Zimbabweans who died in bus crash

29 August 2024 - 13:02
The scene where 10 Zimbabweans died in a bus crash in Limpopo.
Image: Limpopo department of transport and community safety

Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba has expressed condolences to the families of 10 Zimbabweans who died in a bus crash in Limpopo on Tuesday.

The driver of the bus, which was travelling from Zimbabwe to Johannesburg, was allegedly speeding when he lost control. The vehicle overturned on the N1 close to Louis Trichardt.

“We are saddened by this tragic loss of life. Each death is a heartbreaking reminder of the importance of road safety. We urge drivers to abide by traffic rules and remain vigilant at all times to avoid such accidents. We cannot afford to lose lives in this manner, especially when such incidents are preventable.

“We commend the swift response by Team Limpopo, including EMS, SAPS, forensic pathology services and traffic police who worked throughout the night,” Ramathuba said.

While the final report on the crash is still pending, preliminary investigations suggest the driver was new on the job and unfamiliar with the terrain.

Ramathuba confirmed five men and five women, all foreigners, died while several other passengers were injured.

“The injured have been transported to hospitals, including Elim and Louis Trichardt Memorial, where they are receiving medical care,” she said.

“In the wake of this tragedy, the Limpopo government is working with relevant authorities to ensure the families of the deceased receive the necessary support, including assistance with the repatriation of their loved ones' remains to Zimbabwe.”

Deputy transport minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa is expected to visit the hospitalised victims and the accident scene on Thursday, where he will brief media on the department's plans to intervene in response to the accident.

“Senior officials from entities of the department which are responsible for cross-border road transportation, road safety, as well as rehabilitation and compensation, will join the deputy minister,” the department said.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has started an investigation into the cause of the crash.

“The RTMC expresses condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this incident and wishes a speedy recovery to those who are hospitalised. The RTMC crash investigation team is on the scene gathering information to understand the circumstances leading to the crash.”

TimesLIVE

