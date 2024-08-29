The Vaal Rand-based Hawks’ serious crime investigation unit has netted three suspects for alleged corruption in connection with a “jobs for cash” scheme at the Emfuleni municipality.
Explaining how the scam was run, Capt Lloyd Ramovha said the syndicate's recruiters gave community members Capitec Bank account details said to belong to the member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for public works. In return, the applicants received employment contracts — which were fraudulent.
The suspects, who are alleged to have benefited to the tune of of R200,000 from the unlawful scheme, are due in court in Heidelberg on Thursday for a bail hearing.
TimesLIVE
Municipal jobs for cash scheme: 3 arrests
Image: 123RF
