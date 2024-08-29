A 17-year-old grade 11 pupil in Polokwane, Limpopo, is accused of sexually assaulting two grade R girls, aged 6.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the teen allegedly molested one girl while they were waiting in the vehicle of one of the teachers at the school who was transporting them to their residences.
On the second occasion, the suspect allegedly asked a girl who had left class to get water to touch him inappropriately.
Both children told their parents and a case was opened with police.
The suspect lives with his adoptive mother, who is a teacher at the school.
He was arrested on August 24 and detained at the Polokwane Juvenile Centre. He made a first appearance before the Polokwane children's court this week.
The case was postponed to September 10 for further investigation.
TimesLIVE
Two six-year-old girls allegedly molested at school by teenager
Image: 123RF
A 17-year-old grade 11 pupil in Polokwane, Limpopo, is accused of sexually assaulting two grade R girls, aged 6.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the teen allegedly molested one girl while they were waiting in the vehicle of one of the teachers at the school who was transporting them to their residences.
On the second occasion, the suspect allegedly asked a girl who had left class to get water to touch him inappropriately.
Both children told their parents and a case was opened with police.
The suspect lives with his adoptive mother, who is a teacher at the school.
He was arrested on August 24 and detained at the Polokwane Juvenile Centre. He made a first appearance before the Polokwane children's court this week.
The case was postponed to September 10 for further investigation.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Tsakane man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping minor over ‘stolen soccer poles’
Uncle sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping and rape of his 9-year-old niece
Court dismisses rape and trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso's bid to have evidence thrown out
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos