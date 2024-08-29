South Africa

Two six-year-old girls allegedly molested at school by teenager

29 August 2024 - 13:34 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Two grade R pupils were allegedly sexually molested by a grade 11 boy. Stock image.
Two grade R pupils were allegedly sexually molested by a grade 11 boy. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

A 17-year-old grade 11 pupil in Polokwane, Limpopo, is accused of sexually assaulting two grade R girls, aged 6.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the teen allegedly molested one girl while they were waiting in the vehicle of one of the teachers at the school who was transporting them to their residences.

On the second occasion, the suspect allegedly asked a girl who had left class to get water to touch him inappropriately. 

Both children told their parents and a case was opened with police.

The suspect lives with his adoptive mother, who is a teacher at the school.

He was arrested on August 24 and detained at the Polokwane Juvenile Centre. He made a first appearance before the Polokwane children's court this week.

The case was postponed to September 10 for further investigation.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Tsakane man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping minor over ‘stolen soccer poles’

Victim impact statements were submitted to court detailing the profound psychological impact on the victim.
News
2 days ago

Uncle sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping and rape of his 9-year-old niece

The Potchefstroom regional court has sentenced a 33-year-old man who kidnapped and raped his nine-year-old niece in July 2020 to life imprisonment ...
News
5 days ago

Court dismisses rape and trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso's bid to have evidence thrown out

The Eastern Cape high court in Gqeberha has dismissed an application by televangelist Timothy Omotoso, 63, and his two co-accused, Lusanda Sulani, ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Divorced couple jailed for robbing Standard Bank of R3m a decade ago South Africa
  2. Lucky winner of 2nd-largest Lotto jackpot has come forward to claim their R100m ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'I'm not looking forward to going back': Adetshina on taking a break ... South Africa
  4. Tshwane says fake emergency documents are circulating South Africa
  5. Mercedes-Benz South Africa gets new boss news

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa's Parliament Q&A Session
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 29 August 2024