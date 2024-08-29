South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

29 August 2024 - 10:27 By TImesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

Almost a year after giving crucial evidence, ballistics expert Lt-Col Christian Mangena was back on the stand on Tuesday to be cross-examined in the trial of the five men accused of killing soccer star Meyiwa.

READ MORE:

Defence disputes that Senzo Meyiwa was killed with a 9mm pistol: ballistics expert back on stand

Almost a year after giving crucial evidence, ballistics expert Lt-Col Christian Mangena went back on the stand on Tuesday to be cross-examined in the ...
1 day ago

Missing transcription of ballistic evidence delays Meyiwa murder proceedings

According to the state, about 54 minutes of a transcription in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is missing.
2 days ago
