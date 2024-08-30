South Africa

Analysts who confirmed Mangena's findings linking gun to Meyiwa murder will be called as witnesses

30 August 2024 - 14:05
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead in October 2014. File photo.
Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead in October 2014. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

The Pretoria high court intends to call four analysts who confirmed the ballistic evidence of state witness Col Chris Mangena to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

“Normally my discretion should be used at the end of the cross-examination but because of the nature of the evidence which has been led here — on ballistics — I intend to call the four people you say assisted you,” judge Ratha Mokgoathleng told Mangena.

Defence advocate Charles Mnisi on Friday suggested Mangena consulted the analysts because he was unsure about the match he made.

I am putting it to you that this was a borderline case which is the reason you had to go to four other people for confirmation,” Mnisi said.

A defence ballistic expert would testify the bullet results were inconclusive, he added.

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The trial of five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Friday.
News
4 hours ago

Mnisi is defending Mthobisi Prince Mncube, who was found in possession of a gun linked to Meyiwa's shooting when he was arrested in a separate case in 2015.

Mangena testified he was able to determine the gun was the same one that killed the footballer after examining the projectile found on the kitchen counter at the Meyiwa crime scene and test bullets fired from the gun found in Mncube's possession.

There were a number of individual characteristics or sufficient marks, he said.

Friday's proceedings were paused to allow Mangena to go back to his office and create a chart highlighting marks from the bullet found on the Meyiwa murder scene and the test bullets he said were a match.

All parties agreed the four people who confirmed Mangena's findings should be called to court.

The matter has been postponed to Monday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Defence casts doubt on expert's evidence on Meyiwa 'murder weapon'

Mangena, who was also involved in reconstructing the shooting of Reeva Steenkamp by Paralympian Oscar Pistorius and that of whistle-blower Babita ...
News
18 hours ago

Defence disputes that Senzo Meyiwa was killed with a 9mm pistol: ballistics expert back on stand

Almost a year after giving crucial evidence, ballistics expert Lt-Col Christian Mangena went back on the stand on Tuesday to be cross-examined in the ...
News
2 days ago

Alleged gunman's phone was in the Vosloorus area the day Meyiwa died

A state witness has testified Mthobisi Mncube's cellphone was in the Vosloorus area on the day soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was fatally shot in 2014.
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I've never felt so much pain': pastor loses wife a week after their wedding South Africa
  2. Instalment plan set up for licence disc holders who are in arrears South Africa
  3. Shoot-out in Milnerton: 4 killed, 4 wounded as cops confront gunmen South Africa
  4. No negligence from Sars regarding hijacked taxpayer profiles: Kieswetter South Africa
  5. Johann Rupert overtakes Aliko Dangote as Africa’s richest person News

Latest Videos

We wrap up Women’s Month with Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart and administrator ...
Police Minister Sezo Mchunu, Western Cape premier Alan Winde sign cooperation ...