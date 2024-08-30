LISTEN | Ramaphosa commends cops who killed crooks in shoot-out, declares war on criminals

The president was speaking in Cape Town, where police minister Senzo Mchunu and Western Cape premier Alan Winde signed a cooperation agreement to combat crime in the province. Ramaphosa referred to Cape Town as “the capital city of criminality, gang violence, murder and other related criminality”.
Ramaphosa said the South African Police Service was making progress in taking the streets back from criminals.
Four men were shot dead and four wounded during a shootout with police in an alleged extortion ring in Cape Town on Thursday. They were allegedly on their way to commit a mass shooting.
“We are clamping down on illicit firearms., These 10 extorters yesterday were all armed and opened fire against police. We are now going to be dealing effectively with those who want to lead their lives by trying to extort money from honest people who are running their businesses,” said Ramaphosa.
“The police did what they should be doing to protect to protect businesses against extortion and to protect our people against criminality.”
The cooperation agreement, he said, would be spread across the country, particularly in four provinces. He warned criminals that the government of national unity was on their heels. “Criminals start running, and run very fast, because our security forces are coming for you.”
Earlier Mchunu released crime statistics.
“The gangsters are tearing our communities apart and this is costing innocent lives. Businesses are now tired because they are being forced to pay protection fees and [tired] of being under siege from criminals who are destroying their businesses,” he said.
