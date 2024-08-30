Several people are receiving treatment from emergency services (EMS) after a multi-truck accident on the N3 southbound, at Nottingham Road, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.
Midlands EMS said the accident was reported at about 6am on Friday.
"Many trucks were involved in a collision. Several patients are being treated at the scene by Midlands EMS paramedics.
"The roadway is closed."
While the cause of the accident is under investigation, TrafficSA said on X a suspected diesel or oil spill may have caused slippery conditions.
Multi-truck accident in KZN Midlands
Image: Midlands EMS
