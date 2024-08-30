South Africa

Multi-truck accident in KZN Midlands

30 August 2024 - 08:08 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The highway at Nottingham Road is closed to traffic after trucks collided.
The highway at Nottingham Road is closed to traffic after trucks collided.
Image: Midlands EMS

Several people are receiving treatment from emergency services (EMS) after a multi-truck accident on the N3 southbound, at Nottingham Road, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

Midlands EMS said the accident was reported at about 6am on Friday.

"Many trucks were involved in a collision. Several patients are being treated at the scene by Midlands EMS paramedics.

"The roadway is closed."

While the cause of the accident is under investigation, TrafficSA said on X a suspected diesel or oil spill may have caused slippery conditions.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'I've never felt so much pain': pastor loses wife a week after their wedding

A week of bliss turned into a life of sorrow for a 28-year-old East Rand pastor Phillip Mavundla, who lost his wife, Pretty, 26, in a car accident a ...
News
13 hours ago

Limpopo premier sends condolences to families of 10 Zimbabweans who died in bus crash

Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba has expressed condolences to the families of 10 Zimbabweans who died in a bus crash in Limpopo on Tuesday.
News
22 hours ago

City of Ekurhuleni ordered to pay family R750k after pothole accident

On July 10 2010, Botes Christiaan, who has since died, hit a pothole and suffered an ankle fracture, a shoulder fracture, a punctured lung and all ...
News
4 days ago

Lawyers milk billions from state with fraudulent medical malpractice claims

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi says SIU has found hundreds of cases of legal fakery involving staggering amounts since 2015
News
5 days ago

Emergency services in danger, both at home and away

Paramedics are increasingly being physically attacked by criminals while trying to save lives at the scene of an emergency.
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I've never felt so much pain': pastor loses wife a week after their wedding South Africa
  2. Instalment plan set up for licence disc holders who are in arrears South Africa
  3. No negligence from Sars regarding hijacked taxpayer profiles: Kieswetter South Africa
  4. Johann Rupert overtakes Aliko Dangote as Africa’s richest person News
  5. Heavy sentence for Malawian pastor who stole and sold cellphone tower batteries South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 30 August 2024
FRED's Interview: Errol Morris, Jacob Soboroff - SEPARATED #venezia81