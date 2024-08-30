Du Toit said reports connect the crisis to potential sabotage to support industrial action in the municipality.
Rhodes University suspends lectures due to water outages
Rhodes University has temporarily suspended part of its academic programme, including formal undergraduate lectures, tutorials, and practicals, on Friday during severe disruptions to its municipal water supply.
According to the institution, its campus has been without municipal water since last Friday.
Vice-chancellor Prof Sizwe Mabizela has expressed serious concern over the outages and the negative effect on students, staff, visitors and the academic programme.
The institution's spokesperson Christelle du Toit said the university has had to provide water through tankers to kitchens, residences, academic buildings and offices.
“Despite all the efforts, individual hygiene, health and study conditions are affected and are increasingly at risk. Access to water and sanitation is an internationally recognised human right linked to an acceptable standard of living,” she said.
Du Toit said reports connect the crisis to potential sabotage to support industrial action in the municipality.
“Water availability in Makhanda is not the cause of the problem. This justifies firm leadership intervention and urgent dispute resolution between the municipality and its employees,” she said.
The Daily Dispatch reported earlier this week Makana municipality workers had embarked on a strike, sparked by claims they would not be paid for overtime in July as finances were tight, and were asked to instead take time off in lieu.
Du Toit said the situation will significantly influence the university’s future action as the institution strives to mitigate risk emanating from unpredictable actions while strengthening self-sufficiency.
“The university is the biggest employer and ratepayer in the town. In the interim, the university has procured additional capacity to distribute water on and off campus to meet stakeholders’ immediate needs. We expect these to come into operation immediately,” Du Toit said.
She said the situation in Makhanda has begun to reflect an apparent disregard for students and staff's dignity, wellbeing and rights.
“The university has escalated the matter to the office of the premier Oscar Mabuyane. The university is calling on all involved parties to consider the long-term consequences of their actions on the viability of Makhanda as a whole. It is unacceptable that the whole community and institutions suffer due to the actions, or inaction, of a few that undermine human rights and dignity.”
