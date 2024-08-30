South Africa

Shoot-out in Milnerton: 4 killed, 4 wounded as cops confront gunmen

30 August 2024 - 07:48 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Four suspects travelling in this minibus were fatally shot during a confrontation with Western Cape police in Milnerton.
Four suspects travelling in this minibus were fatally shot during a confrontation with Western Cape police in Milnerton.
Image: SAPS

Four men were shot dead and four wounded during a shoot-out with police officers investigating an alleged extortion ring in Cape Town.

"The eight suspects were allegedly on their way to commit a mass shooting," said national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novella Potelwa said: "As police comb the scene and investigations continue, further details are expected to emerge."

A task team was investigating intelligence about wanted alleged extortionists, he said.

The suspects were sighted while travelling in a minibus on Thursday evening in Milnerton.

 According to preliminary reports, the suspects shot at police who were following the vehicle and the officers returned fire.

"As a result four suspects were shot dead and four others seriously wounded. The wounded suspects, all from Cape Town and aged 23, 30, 34 and 38, are under police guard in a medical facility," Potelwa said.

"Four firearms and rounds of ammunition were seized from the vehicle."

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Cape Town calls for more policing powers and co-operation under GNU

The City of Cape Town hopes the government of national unity (GNU) will pave way for more policing powers for its law enforcement agencies.
News
1 day ago

LISTEN | 'Gangs may take over the state': Crime analyst on protection money extortion

Analyst rings the alarm bell that if law is not properly applied against crooks over "protection fees" we're headed towards a "criminal mafia ...
News
3 days ago

Vavi sounds the alarm with SA on brink of lawlessness and extortion

Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi believes the pervasive scourge of extortion will rapidly destroy the economic landscape, particularly in ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I've never felt so much pain': pastor loses wife a week after their wedding South Africa
  2. Instalment plan set up for licence disc holders who are in arrears South Africa
  3. No negligence from Sars regarding hijacked taxpayer profiles: Kieswetter South Africa
  4. Johann Rupert overtakes Aliko Dangote as Africa’s richest person News
  5. Heavy sentence for Malawian pastor who stole and sold cellphone tower batteries South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 30 August 2024
FRED's Interview: Errol Morris, Jacob Soboroff - SEPARATED #venezia81