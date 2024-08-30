She emphasised how her decision to go public with her story is driven by a desire to help others recognise the signs of abuse and seek help.
Due to pressure and the intensity of requests on social media for the police to comment on the matter SAPS national spokesperson Athlenda Mathe wrote a thread on Twitter. According to Mathe, three cases have been logged against Brown’s ex-husband.
“In case one, the victim opened a case of assault GBH (domestic violence) on November 29 2023. The suspect was arrested on November 30 2023 and the case was withdrawn after consultation with the victim by a senior prosecutor due to mediation,” said Mathe
“The third case of rape was opened on May 12 2024, a suspect was arrested on 16 May 16 and appeared in the Kimberley magistrate's court. The accused was granted bail on May 27. The victim and children were placed in a place of safety. The victim booked herself out of the place of safety. The case is at PP,” said Mathe.
“I have been failed by the legal system countless times, and now, with public support and pressure, I must be removed from the public? Why can’t he just be arrested? Why are the people who are supposed to be my voice trying to silence my voice?” she said in frustration as she questioned the effectiveness of the legal system in protecting her and other survivors.
As Brown continues her fight for justice and recovery, her story underscores the urgent need for systemic change that has been channelled on Twitter as more people have been rallying in support of her quest for justice.
Survivor's heartbreaking story of abuse sparks outrage and calls for justice
'I went to the hospital more than 16 times from January to May,' says Tebogo Brown
Image: Tebogo Brown/Tik Tok
Tebogo Brown’s harrowing account of domestic abuse has captivated social media, garnering more than 990,000 views on TikTok and sparking widespread outrage and calls for justice.
Through detailed posts, Brown has shared her traumatic experiences, alleging her ex-husband subjected her to severe abuse, landing her in hospital more than 16 times between January and May.
“He put a knife in my vagina and said if I can't have you, nobody will,” said Brown.
Brown described a series of violent incidents, including repeated hospitalisations. She recounted a particularly traumatic experience where she suffered severe injuries.
“This one time he beat me up so bad that I had a miscarriage, I held that person thinking he'll wake up. He flushed it down the toilet and said I provoked him..
“I went to the hospital more than 16 times between January and May,” she said, detailing the severe and ongoing nature of her abuse.
Brown alleged her abuser is being protected by his colleagues because he works at the hospital she was admitted to.
Brown describes how her relationship, which began in 2012, quickly deteriorated. What was initially seen as “love at first sight” turned into a nightmare marked by escalating abuse.
“We’ve been together for 12 years, married for 10, during which time the abuse escalated from emotional manipulation to physical violence,” she alleged.
Brown says the power imbalance was worsened by their age difference.
“I’m 30 years old, and he’s 35, but the age difference never seemed significant until I realised how much more power and control he wielded over me,” she said.
Brown opened up about how, despite the abuse, she remains determined to protect her two children and create a safer environment for them.
“We have two beautiful children together, and he’s used them as a means of control and manipulation,” she said. “I’m determined to create a safer, more loving environment for them, and I know that I deserve better. We deserve better and more,” she said.
Limpopo trio accused of killing women, throwing bodies into pigsty remain in custody for now
She emphasised how her decision to go public with her story is driven by a desire to help others recognise the signs of abuse and seek help.
“I’m speaking out now because I want to help others recognise the signs of abuse and empower them to seek help,” she explained. “I hope that by sharing my story, I can contribute to a broader conversation about the complexities of abuse and obviously I want justice because we cannot allow such men to roam the streets,” she said.
Brown described the emotional and psychological toll the abuse has had on her.
“The abuse has affected every aspect of my daily life, causing anxiety, fear, and hypervigilance,” Brown said. “I still fear for my life because I know he's going to kill me, especially during the most violent incidents,” she said.
“His family has denied or downplayed the abuse, which has been incredibly painful and frustrating,” she said. Her own family has also been unsupportive, angry at her for going public. “I hope my story helps others recognise the signs of abuse and encourages them to seek help,” she added.
Due to pressure and the intensity of requests on social media for the police to comment on the matter SAPS national spokesperson Athlenda Mathe wrote a thread on Twitter. According to Mathe, three cases have been logged against Brown’s ex-husband.
“In case one, the victim opened a case of assault GBH (domestic violence) on November 29 2023. The suspect was arrested on November 30 2023 and the case was withdrawn after consultation with the victim by a senior prosecutor due to mediation,” said Mathe
“The third case of rape was opened on May 12 2024, a suspect was arrested on 16 May 16 and appeared in the Kimberley magistrate's court. The accused was granted bail on May 27. The victim and children were placed in a place of safety. The victim booked herself out of the place of safety. The case is at PP,” said Mathe.
“I have been failed by the legal system countless times, and now, with public support and pressure, I must be removed from the public? Why can’t he just be arrested? Why are the people who are supposed to be my voice trying to silence my voice?” she said in frustration as she questioned the effectiveness of the legal system in protecting her and other survivors.
As Brown continues her fight for justice and recovery, her story underscores the urgent need for systemic change that has been channelled on Twitter as more people have been rallying in support of her quest for justice.
