South Africa

'Unrealistic preconditions' could sink public-private partnerships in SA

Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry flags Transnet

30 August 2024 - 13:00 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Port of Ngqura in Algoa Bay, about 20km northeast of Gqeberha. File photo.
The Port of Ngqura in Algoa Bay, about 20km northeast of Gqeberha. File photo.
Image: Werner Hills

The government risks sabotaging critical infrastructure projects with unrealistic preconditions for public-private partnerships, the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry cautioned on Friday.

President of the chamber Jacques Moolman said this was evident in Transnet’s handling of the privatisation process for the container terminals at Ngqura and the container corridor between Johannesburg and Durban.

“Transnet is insisting potential partners take on all 3,573 Transnet Freight Rail staff as a precondition for involvement in the corridor project, it was reported this week. In addition, prospective partners would need to invest over R5bn in the project without acquiring any ownership stake,” he said.

Moolman said it was unlikely the government would attract private partners unless the partnerships were based on sound business principles and policies.

“Government has committed to much-needed reform, especially in relation to key economic sectors such as energy and infrastructure. It needs to harness private-sector expertise to help the public service perform better. But the key reason the private sector outperforms the public sector is because private businesses demand their staff perform. If a business fails to perform, it loses customers and investors.

“The same principle must apply to Transnet and its critical infrastructure projects that are too important to fail. They require sound business principles to underpin operations.

“Transnet leaders cannot be allowed to prioritise their own wellbeing over what is best for the country.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ellis Park area gets major cleanup ahead of Boks vs All Blacks match

The usually filthy bridges and dark, dingy corners have been given a new spark ahead of the Boks' clash with the All Blacks on Saturday.
News
3 hours ago

Ramaphosa apologises for misleading '1-million Alexandra houses promise'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has buckled under pressure from EFF leader Julius Malema and has “apologised” to the people for Alexandra for creating “an ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Ramaphosa moves SOEs to line ministries, implementing ANC resolution

President Cyril Ramaphosa has implemented the long-awaited ANC resolution for all state-owned entities housed at the now dissolved department of ...
Politics
4 days ago

Transnet seeks supplier of spare parts for locomotives

State-owned rail operator sources generic equipment from global firms to get trains on the move again, despite ongoing impasse with Chinese ...
Business Times
5 days ago

Transnet sees ‘green shoots’ in turnaround plan

Transnet group CEO Michelle Phillips says the entity is unfazed about customers channeling their products through ports in neighboring Mozambique and ...
Business Times
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I've never felt so much pain': pastor loses wife a week after their wedding South Africa
  2. Instalment plan set up for licence disc holders who are in arrears South Africa
  3. Shoot-out in Milnerton: 4 killed, 4 wounded as cops confront gunmen South Africa
  4. No negligence from Sars regarding hijacked taxpayer profiles: Kieswetter South Africa
  5. Johann Rupert overtakes Aliko Dangote as Africa’s richest person News

Latest Videos

We wrap up Women’s Month with Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart and administrator ...
Police Minister Sezo Mchunu, Western Cape premier Alan Winde sign cooperation ...