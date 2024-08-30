South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Police minister Mchunu, Western Cape premier Winde sign cooperation agreement

30 August 2024 - 12:07 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the signing of an agreement with police minister Senzo Mchunu and Western Cape premier Alan Winde in Cape Town on Friday.

They will sign a cooperation agreement to combat crime in the Western Cape. The agreement aims to enhance collaboration between all spheres of government to promote safety and security.

