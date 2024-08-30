President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the signing of an agreement with police minister Senzo Mchunu and Western Cape premier Alan Winde in Cape Town on Friday.
They will sign a cooperation agreement to combat crime in the Western Cape. The agreement aims to enhance collaboration between all spheres of government to promote safety and security.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police minister Mchunu, Western Cape premier Winde sign cooperation agreement
Courtesy of SABC News
