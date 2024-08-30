South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

30 August 2024 - 10:19 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The trial of five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Friday.

READ MORE:

Defence casts doubt on expert's evidence on Meyiwa 'murder weapon'

Mangena, who was also involved in reconstructing the shooting of Reeva Steenkamp by Paralympian Oscar Pistorius and that of whistle-blower Babita ...
News
15 hours ago

Defence disputes that Senzo Meyiwa was killed with a 9mm pistol: ballistics expert back on stand

Almost a year after giving crucial evidence, ballistics expert Lt-Col Christian Mangena went back on the stand on Tuesday to be cross-examined in the ...
News
2 days ago
