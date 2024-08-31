Jacob Yende, a 75-year-old man serving a life sentence in the Witbank prison, appeared before the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Thursday to face intimidation and extortion charges.
On December 29 2022, health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, who was home affairs minister at the time, received threatening telephone calls followed by WhatsApp messages from a suspect who identified himself as Vusi.
“Vusi alleged that he was hired by certain people to kill the minister for his position and was already paid R40,000 upfront by the alleged mastermind. Vusi indicated that the remaining balance of R20,000 is to be paid upon the completion of his task,” Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said.
Vusi then solicited R80,000 to be deposited into a Capitec account as he felt that “Motsoaledi was honourable and kind”.
“The matter was reported to the (Hawks) and ... relentless investigation revealed that the caller was in prison.”
A search and seizure operation was conducted at the prison where several cellphones and SIM cards were seized. Warning statements were obtained from eight sentenced prisoners, one of whom was the account holder of the Capitec bank account number provided to Motsoaledi.
“The suspect was identified as Jacob Yende, who is serving a life sentence in Witbank prison. He was served with the summons to appear in court on August 29,” Mogale said.
The case was remanded to September 9 for Yende to arrange for legal representation.
Prisoner serving life appears in court for attempting to 'extort' money from minister Motsoaledi
