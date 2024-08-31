He said their members were not cowards but “died with their boots on in the front line of the struggle for economic emancipation of our people”.
“As uMkhonto we Sizwe, we salute their bravery and shall pick up the spear and continue the battle. May their revolutionary souls find solace and rest in peace as we wish a speedy recovery to our injured comrades,” said Ndhlela.
The EFF KwaZulu-Natal branch expressed “profound sadness” over the fatal accident that took lives suddenly and tragically.
“We urge the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of this accident and ensure that appropriate measures are taken to prevent such tragedies in future. The EFF in KZN stands in solidarity with the families affected by this tragedy and offers any support that may be needed during this time of mourning,” said provincial chairperson Mongezi Twala.
TimesLIVE
Six MK party members die in accident
Ten other members were injured when they were travelling to Nkandla for a celebratory event with leader Jacob Zuma.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Six MK party (MKP) members were killed in an accident in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning while en route to a celebratory event.
The accident happened at about 11am. It is reported that the group of MK party members were travelling in a minibus taxi from Estcourt to Nkandla for the birthday celebration of the wife of MKP leader Jacob Zuma.
Ten other members were injured and rushed to hospital, said MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela.
“While we can never fully dissect the anatomy of the pain caused by such grief, we as the leaders of the party send our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to their next of kin and further assure their families that we will support them during these trying times,” he said.
Elections 2024 done and dusted: protests, a fatality, technical glitches but a greater turnout than in 2019
He said their members were not cowards but “died with their boots on in the front line of the struggle for economic emancipation of our people”.
“As uMkhonto we Sizwe, we salute their bravery and shall pick up the spear and continue the battle. May their revolutionary souls find solace and rest in peace as we wish a speedy recovery to our injured comrades,” said Ndhlela.
The EFF KwaZulu-Natal branch expressed “profound sadness” over the fatal accident that took lives suddenly and tragically.
“We urge the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of this accident and ensure that appropriate measures are taken to prevent such tragedies in future. The EFF in KZN stands in solidarity with the families affected by this tragedy and offers any support that may be needed during this time of mourning,” said provincial chairperson Mongezi Twala.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Multi-truck accident in KZN Midlands
10 killed in accident as bus overturns on N1 in Limpopo
Sixth pupil dies after deadly Mpumalanga crash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos