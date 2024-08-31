South Africa

Teacher pleads guilty to defrauding Limpopo education department

31 August 2024 - 10:59
A teacher pleaded guilty to defrauding the department of education by using her own company to render transport services to her own employer.
A teacher has pleaded guilty to fraud for using her own company to render transportation services to the Limpopo department of education without disclosing that she was an employee.

Netty Kedibone Mphahlele, 53, was employed by the Limpopo department of education as a teacher. Between April 2010 and August 2012, she acted in her capacity as director of her own company, Sixo Trading CC, and rendered transport services to her employer.

“Subsequent to that, the department made payments amounting to R18,186 without any authority to do remunerative work outside public service,” Limpopo Hawks spokesperson W/O Lethunya Mmuroa said.

However, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in Polokwane received a proclamation to investigate serious maladministration within the education department after allegations of unlawful conduct by officials in 2012.

In 2019, the matter was handed to the Polokwane-based Hawks’ Serious Commercial Investigation unit to investigate and Mphahlele was traced and summonsed to court.

“The case was well handled and the accused pleaded guilty [on Thursday] and was convicted.”

Mphahlele was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment or a R50,000 fine.

TimesLIVE

