Tetra Pak sees increase in recycling rate of liquid board packaging
Image: Tetra Pak
Food processing and packaging solutions company Tetra Pak Southern Africa says it significantly increased the recycling rate of liquid board packaging (LBP) to more than 20% by mid-2024.
LBP refers to board cartons used to package products such as fruit juice, custard and milk. The company says this growth has been driven by strategic partnerships and collaborations.
Tetra Pak says it is aiming to achieve a recycling collection rate of 28% by the end of the year, demonstrating its rapid progress towards its ambition of 40% by 2030.
Masale Manoko, Tetra Pak's sustainability manager said the growth this year highlighted the effectiveness of its key partnerships.
“Our strategy, built on strong collaborations with our customers, has been instrumental in advancing our sustainability initiatives and making a positive impact on the market,” Manoko said.
