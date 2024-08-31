South Africa

Tetra Pak sees increase in recycling rate of liquid board packaging

31 August 2024 - 06:00
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tetra Pak says it is aiming to achieve a recycling collection rate of 28% by the end of the year, demonstrating its rapid progress towards its ambition of 40% by 2030.
Tetra Pak says it is aiming to achieve a recycling collection rate of 28% by the end of the year, demonstrating its rapid progress towards its ambition of 40% by 2030.
Image: Tetra Pak

Food processing and packaging solutions company Tetra Pak Southern Africa says it significantly increased the recycling rate of liquid board packaging (LBP) to more than 20% by mid-2024.

LBP refers to board cartons used to package products such as fruit juice, custard and milk. The company says this growth has been driven by strategic partnerships and collaborations.

Tetra Pak says it is aiming to achieve a recycling collection rate of 28% by the end of the year, demonstrating its rapid progress towards its ambition of 40% by 2030.

Masale Manoko, Tetra Pak's sustainability manager said the growth this year highlighted the effectiveness of its key partnerships.

“Our strategy, built on strong collaborations with our customers, has been instrumental in advancing our sustainability initiatives and making a positive impact on the market,” Manoko said.

'We've become the waste-management solution': sisters make bricks from recycled material

Two sisters inspired by local waste pickers are playing their part in keeping the environment clean, one brick at a time.
News
3 weeks ago

Manoko said Tetra Pak had spent the past year putting in systems and collaborating with major recyclers Mpact and Gayatri Paper Mills, which have incorporated Tetra Pak carton collection into their operations.   

“In addition to the budget of R17m for 2024, Tetra Pak has invested a further R3.5m to enhance collection systems by deploying 11 young professionals to work with buyback centres nationally as recycling champions to educate waste pickers and buy back centres about Tetra Pak’s carton recycling across South Africa,” Manoko said.   

Tetra Pak’s MD for Southern Africa Klaus Plenge said the company had led the way in recycling efforts for LBP, distinguishing itself in South Africa as the principal producer involved in this initiative.

To date, the company had invested more than R54m in the infrastructure and processes required to efficiently manage and recycle cartons.

He said Tetra Pak partnered with Petco, a prominent producer responsibility organisation, in January last year, to drive its sustainability programme. Plenge said Petco, which had previously focused on polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics, was now also recycling cartons.

Tetra Pak said it launched its schools programme with 22 schools in the Eastern Cape last year which resulted in more than 270,000 LBP packages collected.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Turning ‘dead white man’s clothes’ into designer outfits and income

Designers from Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Uganda and South AfricaSA are alchemists who change textile waste into fashion that transforms lives, writes ...
Opinion & Analysis
6 days ago

Making waste not, want not a reality

Mehran Zarrebini is the CEO of PFE International.
Business Times
1 week ago

Tyre giants to join state advisory board on waste management plan

The environmental plan includes dealing with the scourge of unsafe and illegal second-hand tyres.
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Telcos have a role to play in addressing climate impact

Like almost every part of the economy, the telecommunications sector faces significant risks due to climate change. Fortunately, it is also in a ...
Business Times
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Price of fuel to drop more than expected in September, says AA news
  2. LISTEN | Ramaphosa commends cops who killed crooks in shoot-out, declares war ... South Africa
  3. Instalment plan set up for licence disc holders who are in arrears South Africa
  4. 'I've never felt so much pain': pastor loses wife a week after their wedding South Africa
  5. Shoot-out in Milnerton: 4 killed, 4 wounded as cops confront gunmen South Africa

Latest Videos

Chronical Deep, Leehleza, Kabza De Small - Hayi Baba (Visualizer) ft. Latique, ...
We wrap up Women’s Month with Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart and administrator ...