Former Eskom chair Sifiso Dabengwa succumbs to cancer

01 September 2024 - 17:40
Former MTN CEO Sifiso Dabengwa passed away on Sunday. File photo.
Image: Russell Roberts

Former Eskom chairperson and MTN CEO Sifiso Dabengwa succumbed to cancer on Sunday, his family confirmed.

“With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of Raymond Sifiso Dabengwa, who succumbed to cancer this morning. Dabengwa was a titan in the telecommunications industry and an astute businessman. His tenure as CEO of MTN Group from 2011 to 2015 was marked by visionary leadership, integrity, and dedication that drove significant advancements in the industry,” his family said.

Dabengwa's legacy extends far beyond the boardroom. 

“He was an advocate for education and a fervent believer in the power of technology to transform lives,” said family spokesperson Themba Sibanyoni.

Dabengwa is survived by his wife and four children, who requested privacy during this difficult time.

Details about funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Dabengwa made the list of South Africa's 200 richest individuals based on the value of disclosed directors' holdings in JSE-listed companies covering the period from December 2015 to November 30 2016.

Dabengwa resigned from Eskom after a disagreement with colleagues over the cancellation of a tender.

