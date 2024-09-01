South Africa

School pupil and parents among 11 killed in horror head-on collision in KZN

Crews were met with a horrific scene.

01 September 2024 - 11:02
Emergency services responded to the scene of the collision.
A head-on collision on the R622 Greytown Road in KwaZulu-Natal has claimed the lives of 11 people, including a Michaelhouse school pupil and his parents.

Midlands EMS said emergency services were dispatched to the scene on Saturday.

“Eleven people showed no signs of life and were declared deceased. A 12-year-old male, the sole survivor from one of the vehicles, was found in critical condition. He was placed on a manual ventilator and rushed to a specialist hospital for further care. Another person also sustained serious injuries and required urgent medical attention,” said Midlands EMS.

Michaelhouse said in a post on the school Facebook page on Saturday: “We are devastated to have to inform our Michaelhouse community that one of our grade 8 boys ... died in a car accident this afternoon, along with his parents.

“He was travelling home from a Sevens rugby event at Wembley College in his parents’ car along with his parents and his younger brother who has been transported in a critical condition to hospital.”

Multi-truck accident in KZN Midlands

While the cause of the accident is under investigation, TrafficSA said a suspected diesel or oil spill may have caused slippery conditions.
