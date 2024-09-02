South Africa

A house and petrol money for Gauteng man who claims R13m Lotto jackpot

02 September 2024 - 09:25
The lottery winner will invest most of the cash but is looking forward to being able to pay for petrol to drive to work instead of relying on a lift club. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A Gauteng man who won more than R13m in the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot is looking forward to getting his own house and having cash to pay for fuel to drive to work.

The regular lottery participant purchased his ticket through the Standard Bank app with a R20 wager and a quick pick option to bag R13,470,811.10.

He said he plans to buy a house, make a large investment and cover his fuel expenses.

“I have longed to buy a house and I can finally make that dream a reality,” he said. 

He said he also intends to leave his lift-club arrangements. “Having been part of a lift club for some time, I will use some of the winnings to cover my fuel expenses so I can drive to work without relying on others,” he said. 

The Gauteng man said he has no plans to quit his job. "This win allows me to invest R10m. I will continue working, but with significantly less pressure. This money will definitely simplify my life,” he said.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “I am delighted the winner has chosen to invest a substantial portion of his winnings for the future. This thoughtful decision aligns with our goal as operators to ensure winnings have a positive and lasting impact on the lives of our participants."

TimesLIVE

