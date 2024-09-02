A Gauteng man who won more than R13m in the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot is looking forward to getting his own house and having cash to pay for fuel to drive to work.
The regular lottery participant purchased his ticket through the Standard Bank app with a R20 wager and a quick pick option to bag R13,470,811.10.
He said he plans to buy a house, make a large investment and cover his fuel expenses.
“I have longed to buy a house and I can finally make that dream a reality,” he said.
He said he also intends to leave his lift-club arrangements. “Having been part of a lift club for some time, I will use some of the winnings to cover my fuel expenses so I can drive to work without relying on others,” he said.
The Gauteng man said he has no plans to quit his job. "This win allows me to invest R10m. I will continue working, but with significantly less pressure. This money will definitely simplify my life,” he said.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “I am delighted the winner has chosen to invest a substantial portion of his winnings for the future. This thoughtful decision aligns with our goal as operators to ensure winnings have a positive and lasting impact on the lives of our participants."
TimesLIVE
A house and petrol money for Gauteng man who claims R13m Lotto jackpot
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
A Gauteng man who won more than R13m in the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot is looking forward to getting his own house and having cash to pay for fuel to drive to work.
The regular lottery participant purchased his ticket through the Standard Bank app with a R20 wager and a quick pick option to bag R13,470,811.10.
He said he plans to buy a house, make a large investment and cover his fuel expenses.
“I have longed to buy a house and I can finally make that dream a reality,” he said.
He said he also intends to leave his lift-club arrangements. “Having been part of a lift club for some time, I will use some of the winnings to cover my fuel expenses so I can drive to work without relying on others,” he said.
The Gauteng man said he has no plans to quit his job. "This win allows me to invest R10m. I will continue working, but with significantly less pressure. This money will definitely simplify my life,” he said.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “I am delighted the winner has chosen to invest a substantial portion of his winnings for the future. This thoughtful decision aligns with our goal as operators to ensure winnings have a positive and lasting impact on the lives of our participants."
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Elderly couple will now have medical aid after bagging more than R16m lotto jackpot
Lucky winner of 2nd-largest Lotto jackpot has come forward to claim their R100m winnings
Check your Lotto tickets now: a huge R100m jackpot is waiting to be claimed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos