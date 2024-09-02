South Africa

Bid to 'evade the law' backfires as officers bust driver and passenger

02 September 2024 - 11:12 By Kim Swartz
Law enforcement officers with the driver and passenger.
Image: JP Smith/Facebook

Trying to leave the area after spotting law enforcement officers turned out to be a bad decision by the occupants of a vehicle, who ended up behind bars in Cape Town.

Law enforcement officers on patrol in Ottery noticed the manoeuvre, ordered the vehicle to stop and asked the occupants why they tried to leave upon being approached.

“Noticing the vehicle to be unlicensed, the driver was unable to produce any licence or identification,” said the city's safety and security MMC JP Smith.

“Deciding to test the vehicle further, it was discovered the licence plates were fake and the vehicle had been reported stolen the month before in Grassy Park.”

Officers also discovered a variety of ignition keys for different vehicles.

Cape Town bust 400 for using fake documents at driving licence centres

Cape Town has recorded more than 400 instances of people attempting to use fake documents at its driving licence centres.
News
6 days ago

The two occupants were arrested and charged with possession of stolen property.

“Effective policing requires sufficient resources to patrol the areas. This we have been providing, supporting SAPS as far as possible. With our technology we already have the upper hand,” said Smith

“But to increase our efficiency we need the crucial data that enables us to adopt a 'crime-intelligent approach'. This is what we are eager to see as one of the greatest outcomes in our new co-operation agreement.”

SAPS, the provincial government and City of Cape Town last week signed a co-operation agreement for safety and policing, paving the way for closer collaboration in the fight against crime.

TimesLIVE

