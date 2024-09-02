Cape Town drafts code of conduct to protect dune resort as more 4x4s visit

Cape Town has recorded a boom in 4x4s and quad bikes visiting one of its dune resorts, prompting the city to draft a code of conduct to reduce harm to the environmentally sensitive area.
Deputy mayor and MMC for spatial planning and environment Eddie Andrews on Monday called on residents and adventure sports operators to comment on the draft code of conduct for Witzands Aquifer Nature Reserve (WANR).
“The WANR is one of the most popular destinations in the Western Cape for recreational activities on the dunes, among which are 4X4 off-roading, quad biking and sandboarding, entry of which is controlled through a permit system,” said Andrews.
The city resort has recorded a 1,501% increase in the number of visitor permits issued between 2019 and 2023. The total number of visitors increased from 4,244 during this period to 67,980.
Quad biking and off-road motorcycles increased from 4,387 to 51,972 while sandboarding visitors increased from 4,057 to 4,827, or nearly 19%.
Off-road vehicle activity increased from 3,369 to 5,151, or nearly 52%. The city said the busiest months are December, January, March and April.
“Given the exceptional increase in activities the reserve has reached capacity,” Andrews said.
“The draft code of conduct is proposing a number of interventions to ensure the safety and security of visitors, operators and reserve personnel and continued preservation of the unique natural environment.”
The city said the concerns related to overcrowding.
“The impact on the natural and cultural environment, among which [are the] loss of ecosystem function, value and attraction,” said Andrews.
According to the city, an increase in adventure sport accidents and the impact on the sense of place was also a concern, including on” visitors who are not participating in motorised activities, such as schools’ programmes, birdwatchers and hikers”.
Andrews said littering was also an issue as well as an increase in illegal activities such as the consumption of alcohol and a negative effect on the reserve’s efforts to conserve energy and water.
There was a concern about the “impact on the reserve’s conservancy tank that regularly overflows during peak visitor months” and parking.
“The city is responsible for managing and conserving the Witzands Aquifer Nature Reserve which is renowned for its water catchment source, surface biodiversity and mobile dunes. We agree this is an irreplaceable natural asset that must be preserved for current and future generations.
“However, we are also aware that many stakeholders rely on the reserve for their business operations and these outdoor activities contribute to the local adventure tourism industry.
The city's intention with the proposed code of conduct was to find a balance between conservation and business opportunities.
“The right balance will assist us in creating a safe and secure environment for residents and visitors to experience and enjoy this beautiful nature reserve.”
The code of conduct proposes a daily limit of 80 permits for off-road vehicles and no individual or operator may purchase more than 50% of the daily permits. Residents, operators and stakeholders have until October to submit comments.
“Given the overcrowding and the serious challenges this poses we expect to implement the code by February next year. This timeline gives operators, in particular, about five months to prepare and adapt their operations as needed.”
The proposed gate limits for the various activities might be questioned, but this was in the interest of the safety of visitors as well as in the interest of the protection of the environment.
“This will ensure those visiting the reserve have the best possible opportunity to enjoy the activities and abundant beauty without overcrowding vehicles and activities. Limiting the visitor numbers will also assist in preventing long queues at the entrance gate during the peak visitor months.”
TimesLIVE
Cape Town drafts code of conduct to protect dune resort as more 4x4s visit
Image: Supplied
Cape Town has recorded a boom in 4x4s and quad bikes visiting one of its dune resorts, prompting the city to draft a code of conduct to reduce harm to the environmentally sensitive area.
Deputy mayor and MMC for spatial planning and environment Eddie Andrews on Monday called on residents and adventure sports operators to comment on the draft code of conduct for Witzands Aquifer Nature Reserve (WANR).
“The WANR is one of the most popular destinations in the Western Cape for recreational activities on the dunes, among which are 4X4 off-roading, quad biking and sandboarding, entry of which is controlled through a permit system,” said Andrews.
The city resort has recorded a 1,501% increase in the number of visitor permits issued between 2019 and 2023. The total number of visitors increased from 4,244 during this period to 67,980.
Quad biking and off-road motorcycles increased from 4,387 to 51,972 while sandboarding visitors increased from 4,057 to 4,827, or nearly 19%.
Off-road vehicle activity increased from 3,369 to 5,151, or nearly 52%. The city said the busiest months are December, January, March and April.
“Given the exceptional increase in activities the reserve has reached capacity,” Andrews said.
“The draft code of conduct is proposing a number of interventions to ensure the safety and security of visitors, operators and reserve personnel and continued preservation of the unique natural environment.”
The city said the concerns related to overcrowding.
“The impact on the natural and cultural environment, among which [are the] loss of ecosystem function, value and attraction,” said Andrews.
According to the city, an increase in adventure sport accidents and the impact on the sense of place was also a concern, including on” visitors who are not participating in motorised activities, such as schools’ programmes, birdwatchers and hikers”.
Andrews said littering was also an issue as well as an increase in illegal activities such as the consumption of alcohol and a negative effect on the reserve’s efforts to conserve energy and water.
There was a concern about the “impact on the reserve’s conservancy tank that regularly overflows during peak visitor months” and parking.
“The city is responsible for managing and conserving the Witzands Aquifer Nature Reserve which is renowned for its water catchment source, surface biodiversity and mobile dunes. We agree this is an irreplaceable natural asset that must be preserved for current and future generations.
“However, we are also aware that many stakeholders rely on the reserve for their business operations and these outdoor activities contribute to the local adventure tourism industry.
The city's intention with the proposed code of conduct was to find a balance between conservation and business opportunities.
“The right balance will assist us in creating a safe and secure environment for residents and visitors to experience and enjoy this beautiful nature reserve.”
The code of conduct proposes a daily limit of 80 permits for off-road vehicles and no individual or operator may purchase more than 50% of the daily permits. Residents, operators and stakeholders have until October to submit comments.
“Given the overcrowding and the serious challenges this poses we expect to implement the code by February next year. This timeline gives operators, in particular, about five months to prepare and adapt their operations as needed.”
The proposed gate limits for the various activities might be questioned, but this was in the interest of the safety of visitors as well as in the interest of the protection of the environment.
“This will ensure those visiting the reserve have the best possible opportunity to enjoy the activities and abundant beauty without overcrowding vehicles and activities. Limiting the visitor numbers will also assist in preventing long queues at the entrance gate during the peak visitor months.”
TimesLIVE
MORE:
IN PICS | A bird’s eye view of climate change
WATCH | South Africa returns to Chelsea flower show (and wins)
South African Photographer of the Year showcases SA’s stunning natural heritage
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos