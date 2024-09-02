“Our officers will continue with patrols, checkpoints and roadblocks. I once again encourage drivers to make alternate plans if they plan to consume alcohol. It’s not worth taking the chance of jail, a criminal record or worse.”
He said traffic officers also recorded:
- 20,738 speeding offences;
- issued 20,671 fines for various traffic violations;
- executed 1,795 warrants; and
- impounded 139 public transport vehicles.
Law enforcement officers made 171 arrests for various crimes.
“Metro police officers arrested 43 suspects and issued 1,890 traffic and bylaw fines.”
Officers also recovered the stolen goods of a man who had been robbed minutes after the incident, said Smith.
“On Saturday officers were on crime prevention patrols in Elsies River when they were flagged down by a member of the public who informed them that he was robbed of his bicycle and black bag by a man armed with a knife.”
The complainant pointed out the suspect, and officers arrested the man with the stolen items in his possession.
“The 38-year-old suspect was arrested for robbery with a dangerous weapon and detained at Elsies River SAPS.”
Smith said the public emergency communication centre recorded 1,578 incidents this weekend, which included
- 121 cases of assault;
- 47 domestic violence calls; and
- 61 motor vehicle and pedestrian accidents.
Cape Town ends cycle of ‘payday weekends’ with fewer drunk-driving arrests
Image: Gallo Images
The City of Cape Town has broken the “cycle of payday weekends” after it recorded a decrease in the number of drunk drivers.
In a statement on Monday, MMC for safety and security JP Smith said law enforcement authorities arrested 21 drunk drivers, compared to 57 the previous week and 51 the week before that.
“The drop in drunk-driving arrests is significant as it breaks the usual cycle of payday weekend inebriation spilling onto the city’s roads,” said Smith.
The first and last weekends of any month were busiest, he said, and the city's officers braced for the inevitable carnage on the roads that came with payday.
“While we continue to advocate for sober and responsible driving habits, the city is integrating technology, like the Eye in the Sky, into our proactive traffic operations.”
As the weather improves, the roads will become busier and officials are already seeing an increase in the number of vehicles, he said.
