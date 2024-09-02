Cape Town mayor attends trial of men who ‘killed’ seven-year-old in gang crossfire

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis attended the trial of two men accused of killing a seven-year-old girl in an alleged gang crossfire while the child played in the street.
Hill-Lewis joined Emaan Solomons’ family in the Cape Town high court on Monday, the first day of Eben Basson and Chivargo Fredericks’ trial.
Basson and Fredericks, suspected members of the Junky Funky Kids gang, allegedly shot the girl in the chest and hand while she played in front of her home in Ocean View in February 2020.
“Four years later, the alleged killers and gang members are finally facing justice for her tragic and brutal murder,” said Hill-Lewis.
“When I met this family months ago, their story was just heart-shattering, especially as a parent of a young daughter of similar age. Still, this family manages to be generous and warm-hearted. They are remarkable people
“To lose a child in these horrific circumstances is something a parent should never have to experience. My heart goes out to Emaan’s family, who have waited a long time — nearly four years — for this trial to get under way.”
Girl, 7, and man shot dead as gangs shoot it out in Ocean View
“I was glad to be able to support them this morning at the court and to convey that the city is behind them and that as parents ourselves, we deeply feel their pain.
“We are closely watching this trial, and we pray for justice to be done and for the harshest possible sentence to be meted out to Emaan’s killers. We join the community of Ocean View and the family in demanding justice for Emaan.”
Hill-Lewis said the city’s goal is to help police in the fight against gang, gun and drug crime.
“It is families like Emaans who inspire and drive us to get up every day and do our part to make Cape Town safer, so that no family has to suffer this deep pain of loss in such a tragic way,” he said.
“Emaan’s was not a senseless killing — it was a calculated one — because gangsters know there are innocent people going about their daily life throughout the communities being terrorised by their actions.
“Children should be able to play safely in the streets and people should not live in daily fear of crime in their neighbourhoods.”
