South Africa

Cape Town mayor attends trial of men who ‘killed’ seven-year-old in gang crossfire

Trial finally under way for 2020 murder of Emaan Solomons in Ocean View

02 September 2024 - 16:16 By Zolani Matolengwe
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis joined Emaan Solomons’ family in court on Monday. File photo.
Image: City of Cape Town

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis attended the trial of two men accused of killing a seven-year-old girl in an alleged gang crossfire while the child played in the street.

Hill-Lewis joined Emaan Solomons’ family in the Cape Town high court on Monday, the first day of Eben Basson and Chivargo Fredericks’ trial.

Basson and Fredericks, suspected members of the Junky Funky Kids gang, allegedly shot the girl in the chest and hand while she played in front of her home in Ocean View in February 2020.

“Four years later, the alleged killers and gang members are finally facing justice for her tragic and brutal murder,” said Hill-Lewis.

“When I met this family months ago, their story was just heart-shattering, especially as a parent of a young daughter of similar age. Still, this family manages to be generous and warm-hearted. They are remarkable people

“To lose a child in these horrific circumstances is something a parent should never have to experience. My heart goes out to Emaan’s family, who have waited a long time — nearly four years — for this trial to get under way.”

MORE:

