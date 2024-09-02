South Africa

Chicco Twala's sons arrested for theft

02 September 2024 - 18:41
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Longwe Twala is alleged to have broken into his father's studio and stolen equipment.
Image: File/ Tsheko Kabasia

Longwe Twala and Sello Twala, the sons of legendary musician and producer Sello Chicco Twala, were arrested at the weekend for theft, their father confirmed on Monday. 

It is alleged they broke into their father’s studios while on drugs and stole equipment worth thousands of rand. A case was opened at the Douglasdale police station. 

“Yes I can confirm that when I was in the USA, my son Longwe and his brother Sello Twala colluded and stole my equipment in the studio,” Chicco said in a statement.

He said Longwe, whom he chased from his home a while ago because of his drug addiction, allegedly jumped the high walls and broke into his studio and stole his equipment.

They are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

He said Longwe and his younger brother had been stealing from him for a long time, and he decided it was enough. 

In January 2020, Longwe was arrested on a charge of theft after he allegedly stole a cellphone. 

A video circulated on social media which purportedly showed Chicco escorting Longwe to the Diepkloof police station in Soweto. 

Police were not immediately available for comment. 

