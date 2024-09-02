Durban's Hilton hotel set to reopen its doors after three-year closure

eThekwini municipality has confirmed the phased reopening of the iconic Hilton hotel three years after it closed its doors.
The five-star hotel which was opened in 1997 by then president Nelson Mandela closed in January 2021, citing Covid-19 restrictions and dwindling tourism numbers. The three-year closure had raised concern among tourism and hospitality bodies.
On Monday mayor Cyril Xaba confirmed the reopening coinciding with Tourism Month in September, adding this development will have a significant benefit on the city’s economy by “adding to the luxury executive accommodation inventory of the city”.
“Apart from enhancing the tourism experience for visitors in our city, the reopening of the hotel will contribute immensely to job creation,” he said.
He said the hotel's location in the city’s business tourism Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) precinct also forms an important part of the Durban’s “inner-city regeneration” efforts.
Last week city officials together with provincial government made headway in this campaign by clamping down on hijacked buildings and associated criminal elements in a bid to woo investors.
Xaba added that the hotel’s strategic location will also boost the city’s business case when bidding to host national and international conferences.
“The Hilton hotel is also a great added advantage for the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (Durban ICC), which is situated near the hotel. When the Durban ICC conducts their product promotion, it will be characterised by the easy accessibility to prestigious accommodation which further instils business travel confidence.
“We are indeed excited that our drive to attract investment in the city, through our inner-city regeneration programme are beginning to yield positive results.”
It was previously reported owners were engaged with the city in reopening the hotel.
In January, municipal manager Musa Mbhele told members of the eThekwini executive committee they were considering activating a clause in their agreement with the hotel allowing the city to expropriate it if it is not operating.
He said they ditched those plans when the management confirmed they would be ready to reopen their doors in March.
TimesLIVE
Durban's Hilton hotel set to reopen its doors after three-year closure
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
eThekwini municipality has confirmed the phased reopening of the iconic Hilton hotel three years after it closed its doors.
The five-star hotel which was opened in 1997 by then president Nelson Mandela closed in January 2021, citing Covid-19 restrictions and dwindling tourism numbers. The three-year closure had raised concern among tourism and hospitality bodies.
On Monday mayor Cyril Xaba confirmed the reopening coinciding with Tourism Month in September, adding this development will have a significant benefit on the city’s economy by “adding to the luxury executive accommodation inventory of the city”.
“Apart from enhancing the tourism experience for visitors in our city, the reopening of the hotel will contribute immensely to job creation,” he said.
He said the hotel's location in the city’s business tourism Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) precinct also forms an important part of the Durban’s “inner-city regeneration” efforts.
Last week city officials together with provincial government made headway in this campaign by clamping down on hijacked buildings and associated criminal elements in a bid to woo investors.
Xaba added that the hotel’s strategic location will also boost the city’s business case when bidding to host national and international conferences.
“The Hilton hotel is also a great added advantage for the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (Durban ICC), which is situated near the hotel. When the Durban ICC conducts their product promotion, it will be characterised by the easy accessibility to prestigious accommodation which further instils business travel confidence.
“We are indeed excited that our drive to attract investment in the city, through our inner-city regeneration programme are beginning to yield positive results.”
It was previously reported owners were engaged with the city in reopening the hotel.
In January, municipal manager Musa Mbhele told members of the eThekwini executive committee they were considering activating a clause in their agreement with the hotel allowing the city to expropriate it if it is not operating.
He said they ditched those plans when the management confirmed they would be ready to reopen their doors in March.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Sandton Hilton under new management and being rebranded and upgraded
Durban’s Hilton Hotel set to open in March to avoid city’s clutches
Fear for fate of Durban landmarks as lease ends
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos