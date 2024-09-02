Acting President Paul Mashatile addressed the gathering, saying an assault on SAPS is a direct attack on the state and equal to treason.
Families of police officers killed on duty remember them in heartfelt tribute
Image: South African Police Service/ Facebook
As September 1 marked a new season, the Union Buildings in Pretoria were sombre in hosting the annual SAPS Commemoration Day.
Relatives and children of police officers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty gathered at the SAPS Memorial Site to honour their loved ones.
The emotional ceremony paid tribute to 39 officers who died in the line of duty between April 1 2023 and March 31 2024. Their names were engraved on the SAPS memorial wall, serving as a poignant symbol of the nation's gratitude and respect.
Acting President Paul Mashatile addressed the gathering, saying an assault on SAPS is a direct attack on the state and equal to treason.
“Police officers must not die with their service firearms in their holsters when criminals refuse to surrender and start firing at police. When a shoot-out ensues between police and criminals, police have a duty to protect their lives as well as those of their colleagues and community members.
“In your defence you must show criminals you are in charge. You must act decisively, using proportionate force in line with the threat you are facing according to legal provisions. You must intensify your efforts to guarantee you defeat crime.
“We must make sure the police have enough tools to support their counterattack against criminals. We also need to find a balance to address the issue of an increasing population which police recruits cannot keep up with.”
Mashatile said fighting crime should not only be the SAPS' responsibility and communities are expected to work with the police.
“Criminals are humans who live in our communities and residents know where they live. We urge community members to inform the police of criminals' whereabouts to enable them to arrest criminal elements in our communities,” he said.
Police minister Senzo Mchunu delivered the welcoming address.
“As we assemble we are united by a shared commitment to remembering those who have fallen and to acknowledging the extraordinary courage and dedication they exhibited in the pursuit of justice and the protection of our communities. Each name inscribed on our memorial stands as a testament to the sacrifice made by those who wore the uniform with pride and integrity.
“As we reflect on the legacy of those we commemorate, let us remember not only their sacrifice but also their enduring spirit. They exemplified the highest ideals of service and bravery and their contributions will forever be etched in the fabric of our nation's history. Let us also renew our commitment to supporting those who continue to serve, ensuring their bravery and sacrifices are never forgotten.
“In response to the growing concerns about the wellbeing of our officers we will establish a task team focused on wellness-related issues. The team will be dedicated to addressing the physical and mental health needs of our police service, ensuring our programmes are effective and every officer receives the support they need to serve our communities effectively and safely,” said Mchunu.
According to the SAPS Annual Crime Report for 2022/2023, there was a decrease in the number of officers murdered while on duty.
The report noted 92 officers were murdered during the financial year, a reduction from 110 the previous year, representing a decrease of 16.4%. Specifically, 27 officers were murdered on duty in this period, down from 29 in the preceding year.
In a demonstration of community support, more than 100 corporate golfers gathered on January 25 for an event that raised R6.6m for the South African Police Education Trust Fund (Sapset).
“Sapset was established on November 23 2010 to provide financial and resource support to the children of heroes and heroines who died in the line of duty. Sapset believes investing in these children’s education will help secure a better future for them. To date, Sapset has assisted 1,631 children,” said SAPS on its Facebook page.
The emotional weight of the day was reflected in SAPS’ ongoing tribute to fallen officers on social media.
For the past 39 days their social media pages have featured posts and pictures of each member who died in the line of duty under the hashtag #FinalSalute.
During the commemoration, Mchunu and SAPS national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola laid wreaths at the memorial site.
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela joined the outpouring of support, expressing condolences on X.
“Our hearts go out to families of @SAPoliceService members who have been killed on duty. May they find solace in the fact that their loved ones served a good cause and South Africa is grateful for their brave service.”
Also in attendance was defence and military veterans minister Angie Motshekga, who remembered the fallen and supported those who continue to serve with honour.
