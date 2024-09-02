Mpumalanga man, 20, arrested over rape of 90-year-old woman

A 20-year-old suspect arrested for allegedly attacking and raping a 90-year-old woman while asleep at her home is expected to appear in the Standerton magistrate's court on Monday on a charge of rape.
The crime allegedly took place in Morgenzon in the early hours of Sunday at about 2am.
According to reports, the suspect is known to the victim's family.
Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said: “The SAPS members from Morgenzon tracked down and apprehended the alleged perpetrator shortly after the incident and charged him,” he said.
Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi condemned the incident.
“Such acts of violence against vulnerable members of society, particularly the elderly, are disgraceful and will not be tolerated. We commend our officers for their prompt action in ensuring the suspect was arrested and will be brought to court,” he said.
“The SAPS remains committed to putting the interests and safety of citizens first and will ensure a thorough investigation is conducted by the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.
“It is also imperative for the police and the community to work together to protect vulnerable members of society and bring those who commit such acts to justice. Together we can create a safer environment for all.”
