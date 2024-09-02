South Africa

Parts of Garden Route National Park on fire

02 September 2024 - 22:53 By TIMESLIVE
A fire has been reported at Bloukrans in the Tsitsikamma section of the Garden Route National Park.
Image: Supplied

A lightning strike has caused a fire in the Tsitsikamma section of the Garden Route National Park in the Western Cape.

According to a statement by SA National Parks (SANParks), the fire has affected an area of about 1,500 hectares.

SANParks said the fire remains inaccessible due to the challenging terrain, and efforts to contain it are primarily being carried out through counter-burns and aerial water bombing. “Several counter burns have steered the fire away from commercial plantations and critical infrastructure. The firefighting team is now conducting a counter-burn, with another one planned for early tomorrow with the weather permitting.”

SANParks said the fire is managed as a controlled burn, not a runaway wildfire. It said measures are in place to prevent the fire from spreading uncontrollably and potentially causing damage to property or affecting lives.

It urged the public to stay clear from the affected areas to allow emergency services to carry out their work without hindrance.

“The management of the fire is conducted under a joint operational command (JOC) between SANParks, Southern Cape Fire Protection Association (SCFPA) and the Mountain to Ocean (MTO) Group, ensuring a co-ordinated response to the situation. Aerial resources have been deployed and are kept on-site for quick reaction to flare-ups, minimising ferry costs and providing a rapid response,” SANParks said. 

TimesLIVE

