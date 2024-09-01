Rhodes University in Makhanda will resume its academic programme on Monday after a prolonged municipal water outage, which posed a risk to student and staff health and hygiene, saw most of classes suspended on Friday.
This is despite parts of the institution’s campuses and residents still not receiving full water supply.
After intense protests in the small town on Friday, the Makana municipality on Saturday issued a statement apologising to the university and said about 98% of the institution's system was recharged and receiving water.
DispatchLIVE
Rhodes University classes resume as Makhanda water situation improves
Image: STEVEN LANG
DispatchLIVE
