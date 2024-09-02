South Africa

Suspect shot dead during shoot-out with cops probing extortion cases

02 September 2024 - 17:02 By TImesLIVE
Mpumalanga police killed a suspect in a shootout during an intelligence-driven operation which followed leads on reports of serious criminal activities, including extortion, attempted murder, and related offences in Kwaggafontein.
Mpumalanga police killed a suspect in a shootout during an intelligence-driven operation which followed leads on reports of serious criminal activities, including extortion, attempted murder, and related offences in Kwaggafontein.
Image: Supplied

A suspect was shot dead during a shoot-out with police officers investigating extortion cases in Mpumalanga on Monday.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the officers responded to reports of serious criminal activities, including extortion, attempted murder and related offences during the early hours of the morning.

Three suspects were shot — one fatally and the other two wounded — during the shoot-out and a manhunt has been launched for the fourth suspect who fled the scene. 

“Our disciplined and dedicated officers followed valuable leads as provided by the intelligence of the SAPS, which led them to Kwagga A in Kwaggafontein, a place where a group of suspects converged earlier today at about 4am,” said Mdhluli.

“During this operation, on spotting the police, the suspects opened fire on our officers. In accordance with their training and the principle of self-defence, our police officers returned fire. In the ensuing shoot-out, one suspect was fatally wounded, while two others sustained injuries and were arrested. The two are now under police guard in hospital receiving medical attention.”



Image: Supplied

He said none of the SAPS members were injured.

“Though the fourth suspect managed to flee the scene to evade arrest, he may have sustained injuries during the confrontation..

“The SAPS, therefore, urge members of the public, particularly staff at hospitals and other medical facilities, to remain vigilant and report any individuals who present themselves with gunshot wounds or injuries consistent with a recent violent encounter.”

Mdhluli said a 72-hour plan had been activated to trace the suspect who fled the scene. 

Acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi sent a “stern warning to those who are contemplating to perpetuate crime in the province”.

“We will not tolerate any acts of violence or intimidation, and we will vigorously pursue those who threaten the wellbeing of our citizens. We encourage community members to come forward with any information that could assist in apprehending the suspect on the run. We thank our officers for their bravery and commitment to upholding the law. Together, we can ensure that our communities remain safe and secure,” said Mkhwanazi.

TimesLIVE

