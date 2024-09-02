South Africa

Table Mountain cableway reopens after shutdown for maintenance

02 September 2024 - 14:05 By Kim Swartz
Each cable car carries up to 65 passengers. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/fotoember

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway (TMACC) resumed operating on Monday after a seven-week shutdown for maintenance.

TMACC managing director Wahida Parker said advance ticket sales for the week totalled 7,000.

“We’ve replaced the track ropes, overhauled the hanging and running gear, and adhered to strict original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specifications. It’s all part of our ongoing commitment to safety, quality and excellence,” said executive director of the cableway Selma Hercules.

The cableway overhaul included the replacement of all four of the 1.5km-long track rope cables, the first full cable replacement since a 1997 revamp introduced a Swiss-made cableway system with two rotating cable cars, each carrying up to 65 passengers.

The work was carried out in co-operation with a team of experts from the original equipment manufacturer in Switzerland.

