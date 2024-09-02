South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa trial continues

02 September 2024 - 10:44 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back at the Pretoria high court on Monday.

On Friday  the court heard  four analysts who confirmed the ballistic evidence of state witness Col Chris Mangena will be called to testify in the trial.

“Normally my discretion should be used at the end of the cross-examination, but because of the nature of the evidence which has been led here on ballistics I intend to call the four people you say assisted you,” judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng told Mangena.

Defence advocate Charles Mnisi suggested Mangena consulted the analysts because he was unsure about the match he made.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Analysts who confirmed Mangena's findings linking gun to Meyiwa murder will be called as witnesses

The Pretoria high court intends to call four analysts who confirmed the ballistic evidence of state witness Col Chris Mangena to testify in the Senzo ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
News
4 days ago

Defence casts doubt on expert's evidence on Meyiwa 'murder weapon'

Mangena, who was also involved in reconstructing the shooting of Reeva Steenkamp by Paralympian Oscar Pistorius and that of whistle-blower Babita ...
News
3 days ago

Defence disputes that Senzo Meyiwa was killed with a 9mm pistol: ballistics expert back on stand

Almost a year after giving crucial evidence, ballistics expert Lt-Col Christian Mangena went back on the stand on Tuesday to be cross-examined in the ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Price of fuel to drop more than expected in September, says AA news
  2. School pupil and parents among 11 killed in horror head-on collision in KZN South Africa
  3. Former Eskom chair Sifiso Dabengwa succumbs to cancer South Africa
  4. Chidimma Adetshina crowned Miss Universe Nigeria South Africa
  5. Instalment plan set up for licence disc holders who are in arrears South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa-China relations I Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa, Xi Jinping meet
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 02 September 2024