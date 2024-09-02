The five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back at the Pretoria high court on Monday.
On Friday the court heard four analysts who confirmed the ballistic evidence of state witness Col Chris Mangena will be called to testify in the trial.
“Normally my discretion should be used at the end of the cross-examination, but because of the nature of the evidence which has been led here on ballistics I intend to call the four people you say assisted you,” judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng told Mangena.
Defence advocate Charles Mnisi suggested Mangena consulted the analysts because he was unsure about the match he made.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa trial continues
Courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
