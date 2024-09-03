South Africa

Bogus Prasa engineer Daniel Mtimkulu slapped with 15-year jail term for fraud

03 September 2024 - 11:14
Daniel Mtimkulu was sentenced for fraud on Tuesday.
Image: Khanyisile Ngcobo/TimesLIVE

Disgraced former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) chief engineer Daniel Mtimkulu has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for falsifying his qualifications and submitting a fake employment offer from a German company to bump up his salary.

Mtimkulu appeared in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crime court on Tuesday for sentencing after his conviction on three counts of fraud in 2022.

On count one, magistrate Philip Venter sentenced him to 15 years in prison, while for the remaining two he handed Mtimkulu a six-year term. They will run concurrently with the first count. This equates to an effective 15-year jail term, Venter said.

Mtimkulu claimed he had a National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering and a BTech Degree in Engineering (Maintenance) from the Vaal University of Technology‚ a degree in Mechanical and Maintenance Engineering from the University of the Witwatersrand‚ a master's degree in Engineering as well as a Doctorate in Engineering Management.

In March, BusinessLIVE reported the Asset Forfeiture Unit had obtained an order to seize more than R5.5m from Mtimkulu’s properties in Johannesburg, Langebaan and Cape Town to pay Prasa back for the fraudulently obtained salary hike. 

The amount claimed from Mtimkulu’s assets was calculated as the difference between the R1.65m a year he was earning and the increase to R2.8m a year he received from late 2010 until 2015 after Prasa matched the fake German job offer.

TimesLIVE

