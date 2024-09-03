A Chinese national has been slapped with a R250,000 fine for illegal possession of abalone and for operating a fish processing establishment without a permit.
Chinese national fined R250,000 for illegal possession of abalone
Image: 123RF/bedo
A Chinese national has been slapped with a R250,000 fine for illegal possession of abalone and for operating a fish processing establishment without a permit.
Qing Yun Jiang, 58, was also handed a two-year sentence behind bars.
He was arrested by sea border police in December 2022. The Wynberg magistrate's court sentenced him on Friday.
Hawks’ spokesperson, Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi said police found abalone worth about R3m when they searched premises in Mowbray, Cape Town. He said the matter was referred to the Hawks' economic protected resources unit for investigation.
“It was established that the premises were used as an illegal fish processing facility. During the search, 1,114 units of wet abalone to the value of R227,550 and 3,205 units of dried abalone to the value of R2,572,731 were seized,” said Vukubi.
Qing was arrested with Malawians Aaron Mtete, 30, and Komdwani Mtoghera, 31. Mtete and Mtoghera were convicted of illegal possession of abalone, illegally operating a fish processing establishment and contravention of the Immigrating Act in December 2023.
