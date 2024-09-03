South Africa

Chinese national fined R250,000 for illegal possession of abalone

03 September 2024 - 15:46 By Timna Mgunculu
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Qing Yun Jiang was arrested by sea border police when police found abalone worth about R3m in Mowbray in December 2022. Stock photo.
Qing Yun Jiang was arrested by sea border police when police found abalone worth about R3m in Mowbray in December 2022. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/bedo

A Chinese national has been slapped with a R250,000 fine for illegal possession of abalone and for operating a fish processing establishment without a permit.

Qing Yun Jiang, 58, was also handed a two-year sentence behind bars.  

He was arrested by sea border police in December 2022. The Wynberg magistrate's court sentenced him on Friday.

Hawks’ spokesperson, Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi said police found abalone worth about R3m when they searched premises in Mowbray, Cape Town. He said the matter was referred to the Hawks' economic protected resources unit for investigation.

“It was established that the premises were used as an illegal fish processing facility. During the search, 1,114 units of wet abalone to the value of R227,550 and 3,205 units of dried abalone to the value of R2,572,731 were seized,” said Vukubi.

Qing was arrested with Malawians Aaron Mtete, 30, and Komdwani Mtoghera, 31. Mtete and Mtoghera were convicted of illegal possession of abalone, illegally operating a fish processing establishment and contravention of the Immigrating Act in December 2023.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

South African abalone makes a splash in the Big Apple

South African abalone and other seafood delicacies are making a gourmet splash at a new concept restaurant near Times Square in New York City.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Ja Well, very Fyn

Hilary Biller dined out at Cape Town’s Fyn restaurant, recently ranked No  60 on a coveted global awards list and it cracks a wow
Lifestyle
2 months ago

A new way to manage biodiversity

An innovative model to increase conservation areas and biodiversity investment would go a long way in supporting the livelihoods of rural people, ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former finance manager sentenced to 10 years for fraud and theft South Africa
  2. Fuel prices slashed: this is what you will pay for petrol and diesel from ... news
  3. Rugby match highlights service delivery gaps in Johannesburg South Africa
  4. Bogus Prasa engineer Daniel Mtimkulu slapped with 15-year jail term for fraud South Africa
  5. Six suspects linked to murder and extortion killed in shoot-out with cops in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

ANC Youth League media briefing l The future of the GNU
Nelson Mandela University media briefing to unveil the meteorite