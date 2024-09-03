South Africa

eThekwini mayor jumps into action as residents complain of no water

Interruption in supply caused by algae growing in raw water from Inanda Dam

03 September 2024 - 17:46 By Nhlanhla Mabunda
eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba (holding phone) at the Durban Heights treatment works.
Image: Supplied

eThekwini residents’ complaints about water outages have jogged mayor Cyril Xaba into action.

Xaba visited the Durban Heights treatment works on Monday after prolonged water outages in the northern parts of the city. The mayor was accompanied by uMngeni-uThukela Water board member Diana Hoorzuk.

Xaba said the prolonged water interruption was caused by algae growth in raw water from Inanda Dam. This, according to Xaba, resulted in the clogging of filters at the treatment works, causing a reduction in the quantity of treated water.

“Our visit to this water treatment plant was necessitated by calls we have received from residents complaining about the lack of water in the northern parts of the city for a considerable number of days,” said Xaba.

“As the leadership, we saw it appropriate to visit the plant to see first-hand what the challenges are.” 

The Durban Heights Reservoir provides 590 megalitres of water a day.   

“We want to plead with residents to be patient as our teams are working tirelessly to restore water supply in all affected areas,” said Xaba. 

Xaba said there were ongoing engagements with uMngeni-uThukela Water to resolve all water challenges in the city.   

TimesLIVE 

