South Africa

Man critical after Ballito robbery and attempted hijacking

03 September 2024 - 11:36 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A man is in a critical condition after he was shot during a robbery and attempted hijacking in Ballito.
A man is in a critical condition after he was shot during a robbery and attempted hijacking in Ballito.
Image: IPSS

A man is in a critical condition after he was shot during a robbery and attempted hijacking in Ballito, north of Durban, on Tuesday.

IPSS Medical Rescue said the man and his colleague where driving out of the town when their vehicle was forced off the road by an unknown number of suspects.

"The men were robbed and one victim sustained a gunshot wound to the chest while attempting to escape," said IPSS.

"They then drove to the parking lot of a nearby school to seek assistance. The victim was found to be in a critical condition."

Paramedics stabilised him and took him to hospital.

School management alerted parents to the situation. 

"We are aware a shooting took place outside our school premises. The victim drove to the entrance of our driveway looking for help. First responders are on the scene. Our pupils are safe in class and unaware of what has happened," they said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

ANC MPL Moipone Mhlongo found safe after hijacking

She was found safe on the same day.
Politics
2 hours ago

Crime stats show a general decrease, but murder statistics for coastal areas remain a concern

Serious crime in the country, including the number of murders, decreased by 0.9% in the first quarter of the 2024/25 financial period but murders ...
News
3 days ago

Two Zimbabwean highway robbers sentenced for murder, robberies

The Pretoria North magistrate’s court on Thursday sentenced Zimbabwean Norest Singage to life imprisonment for the murder of a woman  and 27 years ...
News
4 days ago

Jewellery robber slapped with 25 years behind bars

The last accused in the group of men charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances of Munnik Jewellers and the murder of co-owner, Charl ...
News
4 days ago

Manhunt for KZN inmate who escaped from prison during garden work

The department of correctional services (DCS) says it is working closely with other law enforcement agencies to find an inmate who escaped while ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former finance manager sentenced to 10 years for fraud and theft South Africa
  2. Fuel prices slashed: this is what you will pay for petrol and diesel from ... news
  3. Rugby match highlights service delivery gaps in Johannesburg South Africa
  4. Chicco Twala's sons arrested for theft South Africa
  5. Minister McKenzie praised for broadening access to rugby coverage and enhancing ... South Africa

Latest Videos

ANC Youth League media briefing l The future of the GNU
Nelson Mandela University media briefing to unveil the meteorite