South Africa

Musa Khawula wants an isiZulu interpreter for his murder case

03 September 2024 - 15:06 By Anam Magqangeni
Controversial blogger Musa Khawula's murder case has been postponed until October 1. File photo.
Image: X

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula wants an isiZulu interpreter for him to follow the court proceedings in his Western Cape murder case.

The celebrity basher’s case was postponed in the Vredenburg magistrate's court on Monday.

Khawula is accused of killing his then-boyfriend, Wandile Khambule, in March 2022 on the West Coast.

“The case of Musa Khawula was on the roll at Vredenburg magistrate’s court and has been remanded to October 1 for judicare confirmation and [to secure] isiZulu interpreter,” said National Prosecuting Authority Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

Khawula is currently serving a sentence for not appearing in court in Gauteng. Police pounced on him at the Vredenburg magistrate’s court on July 9 during one of his appearances.

“His current sentence finishes on September 6,” said Ntabazalila.

TimesLIVE

