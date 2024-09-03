South Africa

Suspects wounded in Western Cape police shoot-out face murder, attempted murder charges

03 September 2024 - 11:02 By Kim Swartz
The eight suspects who were travelling in a minibus allegedly intended to commit a mass shooting.
Image: SAPS

Four suspects wounded in a shoot-out with police investigating an alleged extortion ring have appeared in absentia in the Cape Town magistrate’s court.  

Four other suspects, travelling in the same minibus, were killed in the shoot-out in Milnerton last week.

“They are charged with four counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and illegal possession of ammunition,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

The wounded suspects did not appear in court on Monday as they are in hospital.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said earlier: “The eight suspects were allegedly on their way to commit a mass shooting.”

Four firearms and ammunition were found in the minibus.  

The case was postponed to September 9 when the suspects are expected to appear in person.

TimesLIVE

