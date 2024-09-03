South Africa

Two pupils killed, 60 others injured in KZN bus crash

03 September 2024 - 12:00 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Two pupils died and 60 others were taken to Vryheid Hospital after a bus crash in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

Two pupils died and 60 others were seriously injured in a bus crash on the R608 near Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. 

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the injured pupils were taken to Vryheid Hospital.

“One critically injured learner was transferred to a hospital in Pietermaritzburg,” he said.

The crash comes after 21 people died on KZN roads in three crashes on Saturday. 

Six MK Party members travelling in a taxi on the R74 near Kranskop from Estcourt to Nkandla for a birthday celebration of its leader Jacob Zuma's wife were killed in a crash at about 10am on Saturday. 

In the second accident, a head-on collision occurred on the R622 between Greytown and Mooi River, claiming 12 lives including a Michaelhouse grade 8 pupil Garth Finnermore and his parents. His younger brother, 12, is fighting for his life in hospital. They were travelling from a sevens rugby event at Wembley College near Greytown.

Another head-on collision on the R74 Sappi intersection near KwaDukuza involving a bakkie and car left three dead and three others with serious injuries.

Hlomuka is expected to visit victims in hospital on Tuesday with transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma and health MEC Nomagugu Simelane.

EDITORIAL | More boots on the ground, less blood staining our roads

In just a week, an alarming 37 lives were snuffed out in five accidents around the country
8 hours ago

KZN transport department to hire 600 locals to boost safety after weekend road carnage

MEC of transport and infrastructure Siboniso Duma says the department is intent on strong enforcement, warning motorists: “Our traffic officers will ...
21 hours ago

Tributes continue for victims of KZN's carnage on the roads

Tributes continue to pour in for the victims of the carnage on KwaZulu-Natal roads after a deadly weekend which claimed more than 21 lives.
1 day ago

Limpopo premier sends condolences to families of 10 Zimbabweans who died in bus crash

Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba has expressed condolences to the families of 10 Zimbabweans who died in a bus crash in Limpopo on Tuesday.
4 days ago
