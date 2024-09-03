South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa trial continues

03 September 2024 - 10:15 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are accused of the murder. 

Meyiwa died at the  Vosloorus home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother in 2014.

Analysts who confirmed Mangena's findings linking gun to Meyiwa murder will be called as witnesses

The Pretoria high court intends to call four analysts who confirmed the ballistic evidence of state witness Col Chris Mangena to testify in the Senzo ...
News
3 days ago

Defence casts doubt on expert's evidence on Meyiwa 'murder weapon'

Mangena, who was also involved in reconstructing the shooting of Reeva Steenkamp by Paralympian Oscar Pistorius and that of whistle-blower Babita ...
News
4 days ago

Defence disputes that Senzo Meyiwa was killed with a 9mm pistol: ballistics expert back on stand

Almost a year after giving crucial evidence, ballistics expert Lt-Col Christian Mangena went back on the stand on Tuesday to be cross-examined in the ...
News
6 days ago
