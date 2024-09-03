South Africa

WATCH | Pastor Paseka Mboro defies legal advice in court

03 September 2024 - 12:08
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Paseka Motsoeneng, popularly known as pastor Mboro, gesturing in prayer at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court. His request for bail to be reconsidered was postponed to next week as the state was not ready to proceed on Monday.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Controversial pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng on Monday defied his lawyer’s advice to keep silent while in the dock.

Mboro, who is facing charges including kidnapping and possession of a dangerous weapon, wants the Palm Ridge magistrate's court to release him on bail pending trial, despite this being denied during his previous appearance.

He insisted he is relying on divine intervention during what he perceives to be unfair treatment due to his popularity.

“I am trusting God. God is good and the truth will always prevail,” Mboro declared during his court appearance.

His lawyer had urged him to wait for the court to consider his reapplication for bail based on new evidence, but Mboro was unyielding.

“No, ntlogeleng lona (leave me alone),” Mboro said while he continued to speak to the media in the court.

He claimed his predicament is a result of his fame rather than a reflection of his actions.

“I am being punished because I am popular, I am not treated fairly. It’s just because I am famous. I have done a lot for this community. This is not a matter of the nation fighting pastor Mboro,” he said.

WATCH: The legal team was just defeated, shem! Prophet Mboro returns in the Palmridge Magistrate’s Court to apply for bail.

Posted by South Africa Daily on Monday, September 2, 2024

Mboro’s legal troubles began in August after an incident in which he was filmed entering Matshediso Primary School with a weapon and an armed entourage.

The video, which caused a stir nationwide, showed Mboro’s private bodyguard scaring pupils and carrying two crying children, alleged to be Mboro’s grandchildren.

In a court appearance on August 19, Mboro, his 27-year-old son and bodyguard Clement Camillot Baloyi faced the magistrate.

Mboro’s son, whose identity is protected due to the children's privacy, was released on warning, but Mboro and Baloyi were denied bail.

Magistrate Katlego Mokoena criticised the state’s affidavit for spelling errors and lack of care in its preparation. The trio’s bail application was hampered by perceived inadequacies in their affidavits and assurances to the court.

When asked how the holding cells are, Mboro said God has performed wonders such as stopping people from administering drugs.

“God has done wonders. People have given up drugs,” he said.

His renewed bail arguments will be heard next Monday while the main trial is expected to resume in October.

TimesLIVE

