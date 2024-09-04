South Africa

Brass bell weighing 110kg stolen from SA's oldest wine-producing farm

'Theft of heritage objects robs South Africans of irreplaceable national assets'

04 September 2024 - 17:58 By Kim Swartz
The 300-year-old bell was stolen from Groot Constantia wine estate in Cape Town. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/zambezi

South Africa’s oldest wine-producing farm, Groot Constantia, is appealing for help to retrieve a stolen historic brass bell weighing about 110kg.

“We are reaching out to inform you of a recent theft that occurred in our community. A brass bell, has been stolen and we are seeking your assistance in recovering it,” the estate said in a notice shared on social media.

The 300-year-old bell from the Hoop op Constantia homestead circa 1716 is about 30 to 35cm in height and width and is notable for its green discolouration.

“The theft of heritage objects is a serious criminal offence that continues to rob South Africans of irreplaceable national assets. These valuable objects help us understand and recognise our past and contribute to creating an inclusive South Africa,” said Iziko Museums acting CEO Dr Bongani Ndhlovu.

A criminal case was opened at the Diep River police station.

Groot Constantia Estate CEO Jean Naudé was grateful for efforts by the community to find the bell but emphasised that the search was not over.

• Contact Groot Constantia on 021 794 5128 if you have information that can lead to the recovery of the bell.

TimesLIVE

