South Africa

Business confidence gets boost from coalition government, survey shows

04 September 2024 - 13:48 By Radhika Anilkumar
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Eskom managed to keep the lights on for more than five months without scheduled blackouts after power cuts hampered economic growth for more than a decade. File photo.
Eskom managed to keep the lights on for more than five months without scheduled blackouts after power cuts hampered economic growth for more than a decade. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Chones Chones

Business confidence rose in the third quarter, helped by improving optimism about the business climate after the formation of a coalition government and stable electricity supply, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The business confidence index rose to 38 points in the third quarter from 35 points in the quarter before, according to the survey by the Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) and compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research.

“Fortunately, the widely anticipated interest rate cut later this month, on the back of lower consumer inflation and a boost from the introduction of the two-pot retirement system, should spur domestic demand through the remainder of the year,” said Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at RMB.

The Reserve Bank is expected to start cutting interest rates from this month for the first time in four years.

Economy gains momentum but not as much as forecast

Seven of the 10 sectors tracked by Stats SA registered growth in the latest three-month period as the economy benefited from an unbroken stretch ...
News
1 day ago

The ANC lost its parliamentary majority for the first time in 30 years in May, and later formed a broad coalition with several parties, including the market-friendly DA.

In a significant boost to business, mining and manufacturing Eskom managed to keep the lights on for more than five months without scheduled blackouts in the country, where power cuts have hampered economic growth for more than a decade.

However, businesses' activity continued to be constrained, specially from weak demand, but the survey indicated conditions are expected to improve in the next quarter.

Retail confidence improved to 45 points from 39 in the previous quarter helped by improvements in durable and semi-durable traders' sales volumes.

Manufacturing sector confidence remained stable at 28 points as a drop in production due to declining exports and domestic demand was offset by optimism at new vehicle dealers surging to a one-year high.

Wholesale trade was the most optimistic sector surveyed, with more than half of respondents satisfied with prevailing business conditions.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Sanral plans to inject R50bn into economy through new tenders

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (Sanral) has announced plans to inject about R50bn into the country’s economy through tenders.
News
1 day ago

SA performing better than countries like US in removing greylist status

While South Africa was in the process of removing itself from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) greylist, countries such as the US were far ...
Politics
6 days ago

SIU authorised to probe nine Eskom contracts

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed an amended proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit  to investigate allegations of corruption and ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fuel prices slashed: this is what you will pay for petrol and diesel from ... news
  2. Under-fire MTN CEO Ralph Mupita addresses letter to staff to allay their ... South Africa
  3. Rugby match highlights service delivery gaps in Johannesburg South Africa
  4. Bogus Prasa engineer Daniel Mtimkulu slapped with 15-year jail term for fraud South Africa
  5. A house and petrol money for Gauteng man who claims R13m Lotto jackpot South Africa

Latest Videos

Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 04 September 2024