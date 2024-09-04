DA mourns ‘silent architect’ behind many of the party’s electoral successes

Late DA stalwart Gregory Krumbock realised his lifelong goal to see his hometown of uMngeni become the first DA-led municipality in KwaZulu-Natal — and the party said it was encouraged by his legacy.

Krumbock, 64, died Tuesday after struggling with a heart condition and subsequent complications. He had served the party and South Africans for almost 40 years.

In his hometown in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, Krumbock was credited with being at the forefront of his party’s resistance to the demarcation board’s mooted plans of amalgamating uMngeni and Mpofana municipalities.

“He drove campaigns on the ground with an aim of making the demarcation board understand the true feelings of the community members. He was a hard worker and often inspired the whole team in the constituency,” said uMngeni speaker Janis Holmes.